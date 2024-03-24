Cooper Financial Group Buys 306 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,852,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after buying an additional 9,703,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,269,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,550,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,060 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.77. 19,252,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,610,390. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.27 and its 200 day moving average is $139.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.28 and a 12 month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.