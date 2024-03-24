SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in Chevron by 376.4% during the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 15,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 41,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Chevron by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.66. 5,974,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.99. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The stock has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

