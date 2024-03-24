The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,396 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 574,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,840,000 after purchasing an additional 39,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,562,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $115.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,144,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,622,154. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $212.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.