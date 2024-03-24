Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $15.86 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.4% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,326,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,365,299 shares of company stock valued at $626,512,270. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $509.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,120,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,901,565. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.90 and a 52 week high of $523.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

