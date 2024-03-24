Carlson Capital Management Acquires 2,339 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 159,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,655.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,252,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,610,390. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.28 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.27 and a 200-day moving average of $139.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.