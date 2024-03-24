Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,940,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,968. The firm has a market cap of $405.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $502.66 and a 200-day moving average of $468.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $391.09 and a 12 month high of $526.66.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.