NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,940,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,968. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $391.09 and a 52 week high of $526.66. The company has a market cap of $405.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $502.66 and a 200 day moving average of $468.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.