CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $433,134,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 24,982.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,952 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2,265.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,570 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $358.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,051,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $365.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.