Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.7% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,300,000 after buying an additional 642,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after buying an additional 355,317 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LLY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $770.61. 1,981,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $722.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $632.25. The company has a market cap of $732.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $323.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

