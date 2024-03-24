Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $346.27. The company had a trading volume of 983,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,221. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $237.32 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

