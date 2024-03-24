CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.61. 2,308,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,683. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average is $92.74. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.