CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.1% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 244,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 40,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $15,818,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.85. 7,022,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,463,445. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $313.67 billion, a PE ratio of 884.64, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.