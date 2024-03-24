Bangor Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $346.27. 983,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,221. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.59 and a 200-day moving average of $304.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.32 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.