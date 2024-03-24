Bangor Savings Bank Has $470,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,126,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.53.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

