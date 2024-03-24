PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Raised by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 288,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.7% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $49,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 240,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,847,000 after acquiring an additional 159,239 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.02. 4,106,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.05. The company has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.