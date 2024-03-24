Prom (PROM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.04 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Prom has a market capitalization of $256.79 million and $18.04 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $14.07 or 0.00021248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007546 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00026503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00015900 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,426.87 or 1.00308967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012166 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.97 or 0.00150965 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 12.55708826 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $2,861,008.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.