DEI Self Reported Market Cap Tops $143.30 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $143.30 million and $154.88 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEI has traded 24% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00135608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009163 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.