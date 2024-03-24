First Financial Corp IN Raises Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $1,811,164.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $5.57 on Friday, hitting $430.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,665. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.85 and a 12 month high of $437.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

