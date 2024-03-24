First Financial Corp IN Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,151. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $49.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

