NovaPoint Capital LLC Invests $205,000 in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Insider Activity

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OBDC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.91. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $15.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.