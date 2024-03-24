NovaPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,690 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 147,709 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.01. 530,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,610. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $34.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.41%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

