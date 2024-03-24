Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Reduced by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,046,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,914. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.50. The stock has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $317.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

