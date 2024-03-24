Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Onsemi by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Onsemi by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,761,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

Onsemi stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,345,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,288. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.85.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

