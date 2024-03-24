CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,082,000 after purchasing an additional 560,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,379,217,000 after purchasing an additional 461,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.1 %

ServiceNow stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $774.15. 885,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,550. The company has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.01 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $767.06 and a 200-day moving average of $676.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

