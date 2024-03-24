CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after buying an additional 1,447,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,469,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,769,200,000 after purchasing an additional 125,746 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded down $6.96 on Friday, hitting $93.86. 41,837,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,610,438. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.71. The company has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

