CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 74 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in CDW were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,069. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.26 and a 200-day moving average of $221.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $256.41.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

