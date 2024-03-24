CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $913.89.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,027.10. The company had a trading volume of 130,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,124. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $625.97 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $943.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $825.09.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

