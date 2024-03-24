CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 2,562 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,927,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,257,596. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

