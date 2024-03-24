WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $80.01. 1,318,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,501. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.81.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEC. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Get Our Latest Report on WEC

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.