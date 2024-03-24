State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in State Street were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in State Street by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Stock Performance

STT traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $75.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,585,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $81.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

