Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Holdings Trimmed by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,058,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,322,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,578 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.01. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

