Cooper Financial Group Acquires 174 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 676,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,327,000 after purchasing an additional 276,708 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $1,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.28. 2,911,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,021. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $386.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.