Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Hits $215.70 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $7.68 or 0.00011592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $215.70 million and $9.32 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 7.25924987 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $8,012,510.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

