WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $48,325.79

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 53.8% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $19.78 million and approximately $48,325.79 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00018144 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00135608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009163 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001508 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

