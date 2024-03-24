Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Invests $1.59 Million in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $972.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,069,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,438,266. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $93.19 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $778.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.25.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

