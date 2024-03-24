Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 612 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,285,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.54.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $175.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,460,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,720. General Electric has a 1 year low of $90.32 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.93.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

