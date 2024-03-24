CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in RTX were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $4,515,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.54. 6,801,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,772,854. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

