CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $938,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3 %

MDLZ traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.40. 6,006,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,635,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average is $70.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.