W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.70.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE WPC traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $78.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 104.24%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

