Bangor Savings Bank Decreases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,119,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210,440. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.52.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2493 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

