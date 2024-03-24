Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.61. 2,308,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,683. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

