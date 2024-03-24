Bangor Savings Bank Takes $38,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 467.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1,498.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 148,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,474. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

