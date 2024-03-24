Bangor Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,557,000 after buying an additional 2,175,964 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,095,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,351,000 after buying an additional 386,534 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,010,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,002,000 after buying an additional 34,569 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,977,000 after buying an additional 3,086,501 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,562,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,819,000 after buying an additional 265,055 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 899,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,495. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $35.61.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

