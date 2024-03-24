Bangor Savings Bank Has $255,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in Nucor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Nucor Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NUE traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.44. 873,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,236. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $197.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.36.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

