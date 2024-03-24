AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 185.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,169,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,992,704. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.