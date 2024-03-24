Bangor Savings Bank Grows Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,274 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $925,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,567,785 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $910,361,000 after purchasing an additional 956,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,035,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $745,525,000 after buying an additional 1,570,978 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,399,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $631,228,000 after buying an additional 4,731,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,616,000 after buying an additional 1,254,531 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,400,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,418,270. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

