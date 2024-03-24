Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,434,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,945,673,000 after buying an additional 184,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,897,000 after purchasing an additional 190,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,485,000 after acquiring an additional 565,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,856,000 after purchasing an additional 720,647 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,899,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,912. The company has a market capitalization of $211.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $259.30 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.06.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.77.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

