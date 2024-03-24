Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 135.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

UI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.07. 60,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,432. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.06. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $272.88.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.57). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 392.74%. The firm had revenue of $464.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 38.96%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

