Bangor Savings Bank Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,194,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,553,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,046,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,675,221. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

