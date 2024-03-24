AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Lowers Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,097 shares of company stock worth $59,636,500. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO traded up $28.92 on Friday, hitting $3,239.32. 101,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,358. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,879.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,686.74.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $24.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. StockNews.com raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,044.61.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

